Budget: Lagos to spend N482.86bn on infrastructure — Commissioner

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that it has earmarked N482.86 billion for the provision of modern infrastructure in the 2023 budget.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, in the company of his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso, said this at a media briefing on the breakdown and analysis of the 2023 budget, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Egube said: “The state is committed to ensuring that the dividend from its investments in Integrated Transport Infrastructure, which will materialize into the birth of the fully functional light rail (Red-Blue) system, the first of its kind by a sub-national Government in Africa and the 37km Fourth Mainland Bridge will be felt by the citizens of the State.

“These will reduce commute time to millions of Lagosians, and reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko, Third Mainland Bridges and Ikorodu Road thus increasing productivity, and quality of life, as well as improving the overall transportation system in the state.

“Most of these projects are contractor funded, with structures that provide very beneficial payment terms that give the state upfront value (front loaded) ahead of payments; thereby increasing the sustainability benefits to the state.”