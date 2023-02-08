Bring change in NLC, PDP Senatorial candidate tells Ajaero

By Chinonso Alozie

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate for Imo East senatorial district, Uche Onyeagocha, has called on the newly elected National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, to bring a paradigm shift in the running of the union.

Onyeagocha stated this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Owerri, on Wednesday.

The PDP, senatorial candidate said he believed that with Ajaero’s emergence that a new dawn has come.

According to the former house of representatives member, through his Special Assistant on Media, Macdonald Enwere, stated: “The PDP Candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Hon. Barr Uche Onyeagocha wishes to most heartily congratulate Com. Joe Ajaero on his recent emergence as the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC).

“Hon. Onyeagocha describes Joe Ajaero’s victory as a new dawn for the nation’s labour union.

“As an outstanding and consummate labour leader who has demonstrated esteemed commitment towards the unity, progress and growth of the labour union, there is no doubt that Com. Joe Ajaero’s emergence will inject a paradigm shift in the affairs of the nation’s labour union.”

“As an illustrious son of Owerri zone and Imo state, Hon. Onyeagocha expresses confidence in his leadership capacity and therefore calls on all members of the Nigerian Labour Congress and other Nigerians to stand firmly behind Com. Joe Ajaero as he leads the Labour Union in the country to an enviable height,”he said.