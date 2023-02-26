Tinubu wins Atiku with 111,940 votes in Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has defeated his closet rival Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with 111,940 votes in Ekiti.

Tinubu garnered 201, 494 while Tinubu polled 89,554.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi got 11, 397, while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 264.

The result from Ekiti State is the first to be announced at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

The Residential Collation officer for Ekiti state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, announced the result on Sunday evening in Abuja.

Salami is the Vice Chancellor, the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

After the results were announced, the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, adjourned the collation of results till 11 am on Monday.