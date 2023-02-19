Breaking: Tinubu storms meeting of APC govs with Adamu’s NWC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has stormed a meeting of the party’s state governors with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC.

Tinubu arrived the party secretariat at about 5:15pm.

There are at least 12 governors of the party currently at the meeting which began at 2:35pm on Sunday.

In his opening remarks, Adamu expressed happiness at the response of the governors.

“I am happy with the response so far and it is my understanding that more of our members are still on their way coming.

“You will recall the recent developments that have necessitated the need for this invitation.

“We do not want to sit in judgment on anybody with regards to where we are today in the country as it affects our great party.

“I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better understanding of what situation we are in.

“That is the essence of this invitation. And it is my pleasure to welcome you most sincerely to this interaction”, he said.

Details later…