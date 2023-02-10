BREAKING: PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose, 5 others

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the expulsion of the Senator representing Enugu East, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, the son of former Ekiti State Governor Fayose, Oluwajomiloju and five others over anti-party activities.

The NWC said the decision was taken at its its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

He said the meeting “approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“Those expelled from the Party are:

1. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani – (Enugu State)

2. Hon. Chris Ogbu – (Imo State)

Others are:

1. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

2. Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central II)

3. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I)

4. Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

5. Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.”