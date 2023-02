.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri,ABUJA

The Supreme Court, Wednesday, restrained the Federal Government from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the use of N200, N500 and N1000 old Naira notes.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel, halted the

full implementation of the demonetisation policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The ruling followed a suit that was filed by three Northern States; Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.