Naira Redesign: Buhari to address Nigerians today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 7 am.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President of Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”