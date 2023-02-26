BREAKING: Labour Party’s Ginger wins Reps, floors PDP, APC in Abia

By Steve Oko

The Labour Party candidate for Isiala Ngwa North and South federal constituency, Hon. Ginger Onwubibe, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s poll.

He polled 20411 votes to floor his closest rival, Professor A. C. B Agbazuere of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 13, 508 votes.

The APC got 2, 976.

Onwubibe, a member of the Abia State House of Assembly, left the PDP last year and defected to Labour Party following some loggerheads with the State Governor.