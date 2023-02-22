BREAKING: INEC commences distribution of sensitive election materials in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced distribution of sensitive election materials to the 20 Local Government in Lagos State.

Recall that the electoral umpire had earlier fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Confirming the commencement of the distribution of the materials, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the the process was monitored by the Commission of Police in the State, CP Idowu Owohunwa.