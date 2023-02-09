Home » News » Breaking: FG approves 67 new broadcast licenses
News

February 9, 2023

Breaking: FG approves 67 new broadcast licenses

…NBC to acquire State of the art monitoring equipment
To establish broadcast institute
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government has approved 67 new broadcast licenses for television and radio stations a cross the country.

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Malam Balarabe Ilelah dropped the hint on Thursday at a press briefing on NBC scorecard held in Abuja.

Related News

He said the approval was in line with the intrinsic democratic values in President Muhammadu Buhari, bringing to a total if 473 licenses granted under his administration.

Details later:

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.

Comments are closed.