[BREAKING] Elections: INEC chairman briefs FEC

.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, is currently briefing the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Also expected to brief Council is the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba on the preparation of the police in the forthcoming general elections in the country starting with the presidential election on the 25th of February.

But at about 9:58 am the cabinet meeting started, and the IGP was yet to arrive at the Council Chamber where the meeting is taking place.

Before Yakubu briefed council members, a minute silence was observed in honour of Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, (retd), former minister of special duties under General Yakubu Gowon.

He was a member of General Murtala Muhammed’s Supreme Military Council, in Nigeria between July 1975 and March 1976, and was military governor of Plateau State from March 1976 to July 1978 after it had been created from part of the old Benue Plateau State.