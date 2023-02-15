El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello storm Supreme Court over naira scarcity

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Biodun Busari

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, have arrived at the Supreme Court to monitor proceedings in a suit their states filed against the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the Cashless Policy Regime.

The two governors arrived in the courtroom around 8:30 am in the company of their supporters and top government officials.

The Federal Government is expected to engage in a legal battle with three states challenging the implementation of the Cashless Policy Regime introduced by the CBN.

The case was brought to court by the Northern governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, namely Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello and Bello Matawalle.

They were seeking to stop the FG and CBN from implementing the naira redesign policy that would make old naira nores of N1,000, N500 and N200 cease to be legal tender.

The home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina, equally persuaded the apex court to allow it to join the other states to challenge the decision.

However, Edo and Bayelsa, filed motions to be joined as defendants in the suit that was initially filed by three northern states- Kaduna, Kano and Zamfara- which originally had only the Attorney-General of the Federation as the sole defendant in the matter.

On its part, Rivers State told the apex court that its own case was different, saying it specifically intends to challenge the N5 million and N100 million withdrawal limits that were set by FG.

Following the joinder of the states, the seven-man panel headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, ordered an amendment of the Originating Summons.

Meanwhile, the governors of Kogi and Kaduna states, Yahaya Bello and Nasir El-Rufai, were in court to witness the proceedings.

The suit has been adjourned till Wednesday for hearing.

The court said it would consolidate all the cases, though it declined to extend the ex-parte order that barred FG from implementing the new monetary policy that was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

However, the court warned the parties, that having submitted the matter for adjudication, they are not to take any action that would affect the subject matter of the litigation.