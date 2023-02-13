DSS summons Fani-Kayode over coup allegation

By Biodun Busari

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited a former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, for allegedly planning a coup ahead of general elections.

Fani-Kayode, who is a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, confirmed the invitation in a statement on Monday.

“I will present myself before the DSS this morning as I have been asked to do,” Fani-Kayode said in a statement on Twitter.

The former minister, however, accused the former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar being behind his invitation by the DSS.