DSS summons Fani-Kayode over coup allegation

By Biodun Busari
The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited a former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, for allegedly planning a coup ahead of general elections.
Fani-Kayode, who is a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, confirmed the invitation in a statement on Monday.
“I will present myself before the DSS this morning as I have been asked to do,” Fani-Kayode said in a statement on Twitter.
The former minister, however, accused the former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar being behind his invitation by the DSS.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.