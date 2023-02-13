DSS releases Fani-Kayode after hours of grilling

By Biodun Busari

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode who was invited on Monday morning.

Vanguard earlier reported that the nation’s secret police invited Fani-Kayode over an allegation of plotting a coup during the elections slated for this month.

The former Aviation Minister confirmed to our Correspondent on a telephone conversation this evening that he has been released by the DSS and is on his way home.

“I’ve been released. I’m on my way home. I’m going to address the press on the matter. Everything is under control,” Fani-Kayode said.

The APC PCC spokesperson, who honoured the DSS summon was grilled for hours before he was released.