Comply with President’s directive, Emefiele tells banks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday, said since President Muhammadu Buhari announced his latest directive on the new Naira policy, he has met with the leadership of about 15 commercial banks.

The CBN stated this when he visited presidential villa hours after the nationwide televised broadcast where he announced that only the old N200 note will remain a legal tender until April 10, 2023.

He said the meeting with the bank executives earlier on Thursday was to ensure ample supply of the old N200 notes to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.