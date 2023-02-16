Breaking: Buhari orders CBN to allow old N200 to circulate till April 10

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Central Bank Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele to allow the old N200 (two hundred naira note) to circulate till April 10, 2023 when it will cease to be legal tender.

Buhari made the directive on Thursday during his live broadcast on Channeles TV. He stated that old 200 naira note should circulate with the new 500 and 1000 notes.

He equally directed CBN to provide a means of allowing Nigerian citizens to withdraw their money. Buhari also told CBN to collaborate with security agents and anti-corruption agents to ensure that no one sabotages the efforts of the Federal government.