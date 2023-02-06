Armed thugs invade APC campaign venue in Rivers, destroy property

.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Unidentified armed men suspected to be political thugs have invaded venue for the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign at Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State and destroyed equipment set for the said programme, today.

It was learned that APC had set the venue in Omuma for its rally bided for today at a rented space, following the Order 21 of the Rivers State Government prohibiting use of public facility by political parties without approval from government, which the APC reportedly did not adhere to.

However, the Omuma LGA Chapter of the APC, had last week raised the alarm that there were threats from unknown persons that the party would not be allowed to hold its campaign in the area.

The party had called on the Inspector General of Police to set up a Special Crack Team to provide secuity, adding that most of the secuity architecture in the area have allegedly been compromised.

The party in preparation for the campaign today, Monday, arranged the venue for the rally Sunday night, but Monday morning the unknown thugs invade the area and destroyed all the property at sight.

At press time, the spokesman of the party, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the development as true.