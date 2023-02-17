Armed men attack INEC officials on training duty in Anambra

.

By Vincent Ujumadu

The joint security operatives in Anambra State have foiled an attempt by hoodlums to harm officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on official assignment at Ukpor High School in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State.

The INEC staff were in the company of some members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, undergraduates and some Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDA, officials training adhoc staff for the forthcoming general elections.

Although there were no casualties, eyewitnesses said the commotion caused by the armed men was enough to disrupt the training programme in the area.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, joint security patrols have been intensified in the area, adding that efforts were ongoing to track down the hoodlums and make them to face the law.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has put in place a potent and dynamic policing strategy to respond to any emergency and security concerns to ensure a hitch-free 2023 elections in the state.