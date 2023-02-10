BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Abacha, reaffirms Sadiq Wali as Kano PDP guber candidate

By Bashir Bello, KANO

On Friday, an Appeal Court sitting in Kano reaffirmed Sadiq Aminu Wali as the People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Kano State.

The court in a unanimous decision set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court which recognized Mohammed Abacha as the party’s candidate.

The court faulted the party primary conducted by the state chapter of the party and that which produced him (Abacha) as the party’s candidate on the ground that it lacked merit.

