BREAKING: Appeal court re-affirms Greg Ibe as APGA guber flag bearer in Abia

.

By Steve Oko

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri Friday, re-affirmed Professor Greg Ibe as the validly elected governorship flag bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the March 11 governorship poll in Abia State.

Delivering the lead judgment in the appeal brought before it by one of the governorship aspirants in the May 29, 2022 primary, Gen. Ijioma N. Ijioma (retd.), Justice S.A Bola, said that the appellant failed to prove the allegation of unfair hearing by the lower court.

According to the Appellate Court, Ijioma “was unable to convince the court beyond every reasonable doubt about the culpability of the lower court on the contentious counts of alleged double membership of both APGA and PDP by Prof Ibe, participation in two primaries, the desired rejection of the peace pact document signed by him prior to the election as evidence, among other pleadings.”

After resolving all the contentious issues in favour of Prof Ibe, the appellate court subsequently sustained the earlier verdict of Umuahia High Court which had in December 2022 declared him validly elected as the governorship candidate of APGA for the Abia state 2023 guber election.

Ijioma who came third in the primary had approached the appellate court to set aside the judgment of Umuahia Federal High Court on the allegation of an unfair hearing.