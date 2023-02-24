BREAKING: Appeal Court dismisses suspended DCP Abba Kyari’s bail application

The bail application filed by a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari suffered another setback after the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday dismissed the suit.

The appeal sought the reversal of an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja which refused to grant his request for bail.

Maintaining that Kyari’s appeal was without merit, Justice Stephen Adah who read the unanimous judgement of a three-man panel, held that given the nature of the charges pending against Kyari and others before the trial court, such requests for bail needed to be handled with caution.

He held that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who earlier rejected bail to Kyari, appropriately exercised his discretion in refusing to grant Kyari bail.

Kyari, who is a former head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force is facing prosecution by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

He and four members of the IRT – ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja with conspiracy to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

They were also charged with dealing in cocaine without lawful authority; conspiracy to tamper with cocaine and unlawfully tampering with the 21.35kg of cocaine seized from two convicted drug dealers.