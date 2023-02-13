Alaafin of Oyo’s oldest aide, ‘Baba Kekere’ dies at 120

By Adeola Badru

Morenikeji Lasisi, the longest-serving palace aide of the late Alaafin of Oyo, popularly called “Baba Keji” is dead.

Aged 120, Lasisi who had served in the palace for 77 years, died on Monday at the Alaafin’s palace, Oyo.

His death came ten months after the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who he served for 51 years, before he joined his ancestors.

Baba Keji was referred to as a loyal steward and unrepentantly dedicated to his primary duties in the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo.

“He performs his duties, diligently, as assigned by the Alaafin,” said one of the palace aides.

He was known to be a companion in the Alaafin’s palace, who possesses authentic facts about a lot of histories as far as the kingship and palace are concerned.