Boy who stood in front of Obi’s convoy gets sponsorship

By Ada Osadebe

Socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as ‘Cubana Chief Priest’ has offered to sponsor Yusuf Alimi, the boy who stood in front of Peter Obi’s moving convoy in Lagos, through Tertiary Institution.

Cubana made this known in a post on his Instagram page, on Monday, where he shared a photo of him and the teenager stating that Yusuf’s life will never remain the same again.

He revealed that Yusuf dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push trucks and do offloading jobs while revealing that he would send Yusuf back to school till the end of his tertiary institution.

He wrote, “Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take his family & him out of the trenches. Dude dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck & do offloading jobs so I’m sending him back to school where he belongs till the end of his Tertiary Institution.

“Obidients, you guys are champions, you guys made me a nobody somebody, you guys made the poor rich. You guys are really the change we are talking about.

“On election day let’s go out to vote and also protect our votes so we can perfect all that we started. “Thanks to everyone who sent Yusuf money. Money will never lack from wherever it came from.

“That poor Obidient Yusuf is now in a better place not just him but his entire family. God bless us all. God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria. Don’t forget Peter Obi is Coming!!!”.