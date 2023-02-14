Boss Mustapha inaugurates Presidential Transition Council

Boss Mustapha

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha has inaugurated the Presidential Transition Council, describing it as a demonstration of the administration’s key commitment to strengthening key governance institutions that support the democratic process.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 7 signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions which provides the legal framework for a seamless transition of power from one administration to another.

Mustapha noted that although the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria sets out the overarching framework for the assumption of office of the President, this is the first time in Nigeria’s history that the Federal Government will be establishing a detailed process for managing Presidential transitions of government at the federal level.

He said; “In line with Executive Order No. 14 of 2023, the Council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme.

“The Council will amongst other things facilitate the handing over process by the current President to the President-elect;

“Organise for the security of the President-elect and the Vice President-elect including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post- elections.

“Organise the necessary facilities including fully furnished Office and personnel for the President-elect and his/her transition team.

“Co-ordinate the briefings of the President-elect by relevant public officers;

“Facilitate communication between the outgoing President and the President-elect;

“Prepare the programme and organise for the swearing-in ceremony;

“Carry out any other activity necessary to ensure optimal performance of the functions of the President under the Constitution and perform any other function assigned to it under the 1999 Constitution as amended”.

Noting that the President expects that the transition process will be replicated across States Government, the SGF appointed the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr. Habiba Lawal as Secretary of the Presidential Transition Council.

“She is by the Executive Order to be known as the Federal Transition Coordinator”, he stated.