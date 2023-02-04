Boomplay celebrates African music at Grammy 2023 with free subscription

By Benjamin Njoku

The global music scene is gearing up for one of its biggest nights of the year as the 65th Grammy Awards draws nearer.

With African artistes receiving landmark nominations across different categories this year, Africa’s most high-end music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, has rolled out plans for a campaign to celebrate this feat.

The streamer is providing its users with a free subscription to relish and discover music without any barriers and at no cost on Monday, February 6, 2023 upon announcement of any African artiste who wins a category.

Recall that Africa music acts got eight nominations at this year’s event. At least one of them is expected to bring home the coveted Grammy trophy, setting up Boomplay users across the continent for a fitting celebration on the platform.

According to Boomplay’s Director of Artist & Media Relations, Tosin Sorinola, “Boomplay has always been at the forefront of supporting African music and artistes.

“The free subscription initiative is another proof of our commitment to our mission to keep empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.”

She added that the platform is offering a free subscription to all its teeming users for the celebration of African excellence in music at the 2023 Grammy awards.

With the one-day free subscription, music lovers can access the Boomplay catalogue of over 95 million songs to stream ad-free content and download for offline play —a perfect opportunity for fans to support and celebrate their favourite artistes.

“We are very proud of the great strides African acts are making, putting African music on the map globally, and this is our way of cheering them on and showing our support,” says Sorinla.

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy and Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo are nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nombeco Zikode and Burna Boy are all up for Best Global Performance.

Remarkably, outside the Global Music categories, Nigeria’s Tems is nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories for her collaboration with Drake and Future on the charts-topping “Wait for You” song.

Angelique Kidjo is also nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her Woman King Song, “Keep Rising”.

Known for its easy-to-use features and high-quality audio streaming, Boomplay offers an extensive library of songs and podcasts, specially curated playlists from various genres and artistes. It is updated regularly to ensure the latest hits are available.