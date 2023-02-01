By Ada Osadebe

The first single of the year, named “Gwagalada,” is set to be released by Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, professionally known as BNXN.

The singer made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, where he posted the song’s artwork.

He revealed that the project’s release date is February 16.

He wrote,”‘GWAGALADA’ 16th 💐🦜

"Kin gbe e debe🐉."

The “Outside” crooner worked with Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez on “Gwagalada.”

The song “Gwagalada,” which was produced by the musician Sarz, is expected to be nothing less than a smash.

The 24-year-old was recently named the “Next Rated” category champion of The Headlines 2022.

BNXN ventured into music due to the love he developed for music at an early stage of his life.

BNXN first gained popularity with the help of social media after he requested that the audience help him in tagging Zlatan Ibile in a viral recording session video he posted so that he could dash him a free verse, which was later a reality.

The singer has collaborated with a number of well-known figures in the Nigerian music scene.