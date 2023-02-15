Bloody Valentine’s Day: 9 die in Rivers cult mutiny

.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers state have confirmed nine persons dead in a bloody St Valentine’s Day cult clash in Ikata, Upata Kingdom, Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA).

The Spokesperson, of Rivers Police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the horror on Wednesday said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Effiong Okon, has deployed tactical units to restore calm in the area.

A community source narrated to Vanguard that, “This bloodletting was provoked by supremacy conflict within the same cult group. The Greenland cult group has been factionalised as a gang loyal to VIP, one of the leaders, and another faction submissive to Ebuka.

“It was both factions that engaged in the gun duel at about 10.30 Tuesday night when the battle calmed in just over half an hour, nine persons were left dead.

“The horror caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety and businesses closed abruptly to avoid being caught in the melee.”

Men of the Ahoada Police Division and Joint Task Force who visited the area for spot assessment were said to have destroyed camps of the divided cult gang.

SP Iringe-Koko, the Police Spokesperson further disclosed that an investigation is ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the gang.