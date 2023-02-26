Black Mentor donates $300,000 to America community capacity development

Mr Joseph Nantomah, a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and mindset coach who is popularly known as The Black Mentor, on Friday joined the company of others to grace the Community Capacity Development Annual event in New York City, where he supported the initiative with a monetary donation.

Mr Nantomah, who shared this story on his media handles wrote, “It was indeed an overwhelming moment for me earlier today, Friday the 24th of February 2023, as I joined other dignitaries from different walks of life to grace the Community Capacity Development Annual event in New York City, where I humbly supported the initiative with a sum of $300,000, barely 3weeks after I successfully sponsored the concluded Selfmade Woman Conference in Nigeria, which held on the 4th of February 2023”.

“The America Community Capacity Development (CCD) is a human Justice and healing organization with a mission to uproot the systematic challenges facing marginalized communities of colour, designed to save lives and build relationships and communities. The foundation truly has impacted meaningfully to society, and I am glad to be a contributor to the sustainability of the applaudable cause”.

He also added, “as one of the event’s special guests, I was unreserved in extending my hands of altruism and philanthropy to the foundation through donations to eradicate gun violence in New York City and all over the United States, and manage crises”.

“2023 is already fulfilling as I am proud to be an instrument to the growth and development of people in Africa and the world”.

The founder and chief executive officer of Community Capacity Development, K.Bain, in his appreciation message, expressed his deepest gratitude to The Black Mentor on behalf of the organization for honouring the 2nd Annual Human Justice Gala to celebrate the Human Justice Ambassadors.

He further reassured the public of his commitment to continue building and institutionalizing the Human Justice Network and uprooting all forms of systematic inequalities in Black, Brown and indigenous communities around the world.