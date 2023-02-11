Biyi Otegbeye: Labour Party approaches Supreme Court

Reports from different quarters say the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Biyi Otegbeye may not contest the coming election in Ogun State despite the Verdict of Appeal Court.

This is because the filling of Notice Of Appeal at the Nigerian Apex Court, Abuja by the Labour party may be the last straw needed to break the camel’s back and shattered the hope of former governor Ibikunle Amosun and his followers in their purported move to stop Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term bid.

A Notice of Appeal which was obtained by newsmen revealed that the judgement of an appellate court in Ibadan that ordered Independent National Electoral Commission to enlist the names of Otegbeye and other ADC House of Assembly candidates has now been challenged at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In the Notice of Appeal, LP while rejecting the whole decision made by the appellate court in Ibadan, insisted that the acceptance and publication of Otegbeye as the ADC candidate was breach of Electoral Act, 2022.

Labour Party, however, sought an order of the court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The party also prayed the court to grant “an order affirming the judgment of the trial court delivered on the 25th November, 2023; and making such further order or orders as this honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

Meanwhile, a political expert, advised the former governor to rethink his strategy on how to stop Governor Abiodun using ADC Candidate with this huge legal setback.

He said, “The acclaimed primaries conducted by ADC for Otegbeye with the submission of his name to INEC was technically out of time. If Our Democracy must grow, then political players must play the game according to the rules.”