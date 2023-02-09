Bitget announces Winners of Hero Trader Awards 2022

…Rewarding 15 top-performing traders with various prizes

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has announced the winners and conclusion of its Hero Trader Awards 2022 competition. The event was organized to select the best 15 copy traders with high moral standards and professional qualities through community voting.

The Hero Trader Awards 2022 commemorated the advancement of copy trading based on transaction data from Bitget’s One-Click Copy Trade in 2022, which was used to select 75 Star Traders who participated in the contest.

Bitget is a pioneer in crypto copy trading thanks to the way it works to improve products through innovation. One-Click Copy Trade, is Bitget’s flagship offering of crypto copy trade, and as of Jan 19th 2023, the product has amassed more than 80,000 traders and over 380,000 followers, along with 47,000,000 profitable copy trades since its launch. Recently, Bitget has become the first cryptocurrency exchange to launch copy trading in the spot market.

The event parsed winners into five categories – Grand Champion Award, Robin Hood Award, Mansa Award, Hermes Award, and Genghis Award, as users voted for their favorite candidates based on a range of trading variables, helping Bitget select the 15 finalists among the best copy traders. The prize pools range from 8,000 to 3,000 USDT. Other prizes include poker-themed NFTs, copy trading follower count increases, and various exclusives.

Bitget will also give additional benefits for Hero Trader Award candidates including invitations to a series of AMAs and seminars on Twitter, as well as eligibility to join the Bitget Hero Traders Foundation with the opportunity to participate in follow-up activities and training for the foundation.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, remarks “Bitget has always been investing in developing the best community with effective trading information for our users.



Events like the Hero Trader Awards 2022 are important opportunities for community users to engage in rewarding activities and explore many new possibilities offered by the copy trading and derivatives trading market. Our team would like to thank all the participants of the Futures Hero Trading Award Event, for every participant is essential for the development of our trading ecosystem.”