Bitget announced Panda Farm (BBO) Token Sale on its re-launched Launchpad Platform

…Bitget Launchpad offers BGB holders exclusive early access to promising blockchain projects

Bitget, the world’s largest crypto copy trading exchange, announced the relaunch of its Launchpad platform, which provides exclusive access to promising blockchain projects at an early stage. Panda Farm (BBO), the first completely decentralized GameFi project running on Arbitrum, will be launched on Bitget Launchpad on February 16. A total of 1,000,000 BBO utility tokens will be offered for purchase.



Bitget’s Launchpad was initially introduced in February 2022, and as of now, it has launched five early-stage projects with an all-time-high (ATH) return of 29X in the first week of its listing. Launchpad was put on hiatus since June 2022, but it is relaunching today for Bitget’s confidence in new, select tokens and the sustained recovery of the crypto market.

As Arbitrum’s first GameFi project, Panda Farm aims to build a fully on-chain game metaverse. Users can make a profit from the prize pool while participating in each game and competition. The first game from Panda Farm is the Foodies Competition, and more games are expected to come in the following months.

Bitget users who have a minimal holding of 100 BGB token, the native token of Bitget, will be eligible for the token sale on Launchpad. Allocation is decided by the amount of BGB held by each user. After the token sale, trading service of BBO on the Bitget spot market opens on February 20.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, “The re-launch of Bitget Launchpad is another major step in our Go Beyond Derivatives strategy. As a leading player in crypto derivatives trading and crypto copy trading, we are heavily building up our spot market this year, in terms of the variety of coins, activities, and overall liquidity.



We are happy to support more early-stage blockchain-based projects that can make a real impact in the crypto space, and we are excited to partner with Panda Farm to bring a more innovative Web 3 experience.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bitget. Our goal is to provide an innovative and immersive gaming experience to our users, and this partnership will help us expand our reach to a broader range of investors and users. We are looking forward to working with Bitget to create value for our respective communities.” says William, Community contributor of Panda Farm.

According to Coinmarketcap, Bitget is now the 12th largest crypto spot exchange with over 430 coins and 560 trading pairs. Driven by the growth of the Bitget spot market with over 20 new listings this month, the price of BGB has seen an increase of over 80% in seven days.