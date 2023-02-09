Billboard names Jay Z ‘Greatest Rapper of All Time’

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, has been named by Billboard as the greatest rapper of all time.

In celebration of this year’s golden anniversary of hip-hop, the top US entertainment publication, in association with Vibe, on Wednesday, released the list of the “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time.”

According to Billboard, when it comes to ranking who or what is thought to be the very best, the abbreviation G.O.A.T. is both a prestigious and divisive honor.

With a rap career that spans three decades, Jay-Z had Kendrick Lamar come right behind him at number two.

“Billboard and Vibe editorial team limited the rap arena to North America and took into account; body of work/achievements, cultural impact/influence, longevity, lyricism and flow,” according to the methodology used to calculate the ranking.

“It took a lot of deliberation to compile this list, which it described as a well-thought-out, authentic list that reflects hip-hop’s foundational pioneers, evolutionary trailblazers and contemporary mainstays.”

The most among solo acts, Jay-Z has 14 Billboard 200 No. 1 albums, and he has sold over 140 million albums overall.

He co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records, amassed 24 Grammys, presided over Hip-hop’s Def Jam Records, helped Ye and Rihanna become billionaires, built a massive entertainment/sports agency in Roc Nation, and launched the best-selling spirits brands D’usse and Armand de Brignac.

Jay-Z has remained influential in business in addition to music. He has became the first hip-hop artist to break.