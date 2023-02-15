Bilaad holds ‘Gem Hunt’ grand finale unveil maiden winners

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Bilaad Development Trust held the Grand Finale of it’s ‘Gem Hunt’ competition yesterday at Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja amidst pomp and pageantry.

The competition, is aimed at discovering the young talents who will make a change in key areas of education, entrepreneurship as well as policy and social change advocacy.

The event featured finalists in four categories; Architecture, Brand Creative, Sales representatives and Engineering. They worked individually and as a group to develop, design, promote and pitch new products which were assigned to them upon registration.

Speaking at the event the Chief Operating Officer for Bilaad Realty and Trustee and Board Member in BDT, Sadiq Suleiman Abdullahi said aside the cash prizes won by the competitors, some of the contestants would be given instant employment while others would be recommended for employment.

He therefore charged young Nigerians to take the advantage of such platforms to contribute their quota through practical solutions to the problems in the housing sector.

According to him “We have upwards of 60 slots for employment and internship with top-tier companies across sectors. So, we will profile everyone who participated in the competition.

“Then based on the requirements of our partner companies, we will recommend people who would be employed. Some would be employed on the spot,” he said.

“The whole idea is to develop and deploy interventions and entrepreneur support , provide strategic linkages and platform to build leaders “

Speaking also the Chairman of the occasion, Arch Usman Manko Babayitso, charged the winners to contribute in building a Nigeria they would be proud of.

He said, “We are all gathered here today in pursuit of the same objective which is to contribute jointly to building the Nigeria of our dreams. What better way to further this worthy course than engaging our future leaders.

“It is important, we all embrace the illusive yet undeniable fact that no government, local, sub national or national in any society can address all societal concerns in totality.

“It is for this reason I accept to join other like minded change agent on board of Bilaad Development Trust to develop and deploy programmes targeted at addressing salient social issues in our beloved country Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the works of the contestants was assessed by a panel of judges made up of industry experts who evaluated each individual and team’s performance based on various criteria, including creativity, innovation, sustainability, technical knowledge, design, and presentation.

While Mohammed Rabiu Onuche won the prize in the Architecture category, Ibrahim Abdullahi came tops in the Brand Creatives category.

Also, in the Engineering category, Nafiu Ismail Olamide led the pack, while Ngozi Okocha won the Sales Representative category.