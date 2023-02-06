Beyond Defection of APC members to PDP in Ndokwa East

Recently, some executive members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, alongside a party chieftain in Delta decamped from the party to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The defection was from Ndokwa East local government, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Friday Osanebi’s local government. The defection elicited wild jubilation in the PDP camp as it seemed like they had won the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The defectors claimed that they have had enough of darkness, unending glaring deceits and one-man-show of the APC in the state and Ndokwa East LGA. Their reasons for defection is seemingly hollow and bereft of deep thinking as it the same reason most career politicians give to exit a political party.

While the issue of defection cannot be separated from politics, however, it should be for a greater course, not for pocket infrastructure as is the case of the ‘unlucky seven political misfits’ in Ndokwa East. They are unlucky because they left the party at a time when victory is sure for the Agege/Osanebi joint ticket.

Recall that In Ethiope East, the immediate past Member representing Ethiope East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Evance Ivwurie, decamped from PDP to APC on December 27, 2022. He said he left the party “ due to absence of good governance and complete derailment of the party from acceptable norms, ideals, tenets and principles of democracy: for neglecting and marginalizing my community and constituency; for mortgaging the future of the state through massive borrowing, lack of transparency and accountability; for maladministration, greed, wickedness and third term (via a puppet) of the Governor; for imposing a person with questionable academic credentials, an incapable and deficiently clumsy governorship candidate of the party, PDP; and for exacerbating a culture of impunity, imposition, unethical conducts, hooliganism, and lack of respect for and protection of life and property.”

On a comparative note, the reasons the ‘unlucky seven! members that decamped from Ndokwa East gave pales into insignificance compared to Hon. Ivwurie’s. This clearly shows that they were driven by selfish interest, not that they believe in PDP as a party or want the best for their people.

While PDP rejoiced over this minor hiccup, the action of the defectors should raise concerns in the PDP camp for some reasons. Firstly, it exposes the lack of character on the part of the defectors. Secondly, it portrays them as men and women of small minds and unstable characters, driven by selfish interest rather than collectively interest of their people who are currently living in extreme deprivation, and thirdly, as traitors to the course.

The PDP has ruled Delta State for 24 solid uninterrupted years with little or nothing to show for it in Ndokwa East, Ndokwa Nation and Delta State. It is the extreme deprivation, marginalization and poor living condition of the people that endeared Osanebi to contest for the position of deputy governorship candidate to liberate Deltans from the shackles of poverty.

The least they could do to advance Osanebi’s noble vision as their brother was to support him, putting into cognizance the collective aspiration of the people, but preferred to become offspring of the Biblical Judas Iscariot.

Will the defection of these ‘unlucky seven political misfits’ defectors have any impact on the gubernatorial election? A resounding No!

What are their electoral values?

They are only seven persons with seven votes! They are a mere tripod in the mix. The APC is making headway at the state level, so; a minor hiccup from one local government will not not derail the APC in anyway.

The Governorship Candidate of the APC, Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege and his inestimable running mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi are on course to rescue Delta from the vice-grip of PDP. And their campaign is making headway along the length and breadth of the state.

Agege/Osanebi are driven by patriotic concern to address the ruination of Delta State and reverse the long-term impoverishment of Deltans over the years by the PDP-led governments. At the March polls, the reign of PDP will end and that’s not prediction but a spoiler.