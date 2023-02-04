Beware of imposters, Accord party warns Nigerians

By Adeola Badru

The National Chairman of Accord Party, Mohammed Naladu has cautioned members of the party and Nigerians generally to beware of certain individuals who are no more members of the party, but making efforts to destabilise the party.

Naladu said the call became imperative in view of claims by one Reverend Isaac Adeniyi who is parading himself as a leader of the party.

Describing Adeniyi as an imposter and self accalimed member, the party’s national chairman said those making the claims have nothing to show for their claims.

Naladu, who spoke with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, said the party will not be distracted by the antics of those he described as faceless members of the party, adding that they were aware that the imposters are out to scuttle the progress the party is making to achieve success in the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “You see this thing sounds funny enough, I think we have one Accord in Nigeria and we have one leadership of Accord in Nigeria. The Accord Party in Nigeria is being piloted by the National Chairman who is my humble self and to verify this thing is very easy, go to INEC and find out from their record, who is the authentic Chairman of Accord.”

“All these people are impostors, self acclaimed, nothing to show that they are what they are claiming to be. So they are just trying to distract our attention possibly because of the progress they see Accord is making, I think that’s what they are trying to do, I think you people are witnesses to what happened in Ogbomosho yesterday, the gubernatorial candidate invited the genuine leaders of Accord to come and bless his gathering.

“Why didn’t he invite Rev Adeniyi, he invited Naladu because he is dealing with the right people, he is dealing with Accord. I signed his papers to INEC, so I don’t know what claims Rev Adeniyi will have on Accord.

“He used to be a member of Accord but due to some reason, his own party officials in his own state decided to dismiss him from the party, he was expelled at ward level and after his expulsion, the ward transmitted to the local government, they found him wanting and they confirmed and forwarded it to state and the state did the normal process and due process was followed in his removal from the party and when he was with us, he was an ex-officio member of the party.

“So, how could an ex-officio member of the party come and be claiming to be the chairman of the party? We are not in a jungle, we are being governed by laws.

“So we should follow the law. I’m not saying anything other than the truth and if you people are doubting me, you should go to the INEC. If I know you were coming for this interview, I would have come with the letter. We’ll ask them whether what they are doing is with the knowledge of INEC.”

“INEC said no and I’m sure the security officer must be looking for them. They are into hiding, let them come out if what he is saying is true, let him come out to the public that I am Rev Adeniyi and what I’m saying is truth, let him come out. We are law abiding citizens, so we can’t go out on the street and be fighting them.”