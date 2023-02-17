Best new artist grammy nominations: Who are they

The Grammy Awards, otherwise known as ‘The Grammys’, is an annual awards presentation hosted by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognise outstanding achievements in music. The Grammys first took off in 1959 with 28 Grammys awarded to various artists. Some of the winning categories include Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Here are some of the Best New Artist nominations for 2023.

Latto

Alyssa Michelle Stevens who goes by the stage name, Latto, is an American rapper and singer from Columbus, Ohio. Latto shot to fame in 2016 on the reality television series, The Rap Game, before releasing her debut single in 2019, “B*tch from da Souf”. Not only has Latto received a nomination for Best New Artist, but the rapper has also received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle is a singer/songwriter within the bluegrass music scene. Tuttle has been praised in the bluegrass community for her flatpicking, clawhammer and cross-picking guitar style. The artist began playing guitar at 8 years old and found her way to the stage over the years – first, appearing onstage with her father, Jack Tuttle, then joining her family’s band before finally releasing her debut EP, Rise, in 2017 after a crowdfunding campaign. Tuttle has not only landed a nomination for Best New Artist at The Grammy Awards this year but Best Bluegrass Album too. The singer also made history at the International Bluegrass Music Awards in 2017 by becoming the first woman to win the show’s Guitar Player of the Year honour. She won the award again in 2018 and was also named Instrumentalist of the Year.

Anitta

Larissa de Macedo Machado, known professionally as Anitta, is a Brazilian songwriter, singer and television host. Anitta is regarded as one of the biggest Brazilian artists of all time being one of the first artists in the country to have landed and grown an international career.

Anitta first rose to fame after the release of her debut single “Show das Poderosas” in 2013. Since signing with Warner Music Brazil in 2013, she has released four hit singles and has been certified platinum. Anitta also had a successful year last year with the release of her fifth studio album Versions of Me, in April. In just six months, it had become the first Brazilian pop album to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. We can certainly see why she’s been nominated at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Maneskin

Maneskin is an Italian rock band that was first formed in 2016. The band started their career as buskers in Rome, their city of origin, before finding fame on X Factor Italia in 2017. However, their appearance on Eurovision is where the band’s career really took off when the foursome won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with the song “Zitti e buoni”.

Maneskin has released two studio albums to date: “Il ballo della vita” in 2018 and “Teatro d’ira: Vol. I” in 2021. The band has also sold over one million records and was the first Italian rock band to reach the top 10 on the UK Singles Chart, with their songs “I Wanna Be Your Slave”, “Zitti e buoni”, and their cover of The Four Seasons’ “Beggin'”. Maneskin has certainly laid the foundations for Italian rock music in a way that no other band has done before, from Eurovision all the way to The Grammys – quite an achievement, right? We truly hope that the band continues with its lucky stride. If they win Best New Artist, we can only imagine that it’d feel like winning a huge jackpot at an online casino such as Platincasino UK. It couldn’t get any better than that!

Samara Joy

Samara Joy McLendon is a jazz singer from the States who goes by the stage name, Samara Joy. Samara has been very fortunate in her career so far, winning the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2021 and also being named the 2021 Best New Artist by Jazz Times. Unlike many new artists, Samara was born into a musical family with her grandparents being the founders of the Philadelphia gospel group, The Savettes, and her father being a bass player who has toured with the likes of Andraé Crouch.

Samara released several viral video performances over the years before finding fame, each collectively surpassing over 1.5 million views as of October 2020. These videos alone allowed her to gain over 200,000 followers on TikTok. Samara has not only earned herself a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist this year – the singer has also been nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for her album, “Linger Awhile”.

Wet Leg

Many new artists are emerging at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this year and Wet Leg is just one of them. Wet Leg is a British indie rock band from the Isle of Wight, founded in 2019 by friends, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Wet Leg’s debut single “Chaise Longue” quickly surpassed three million streams in 2021 upon its release. The band’s debut album started strong, coming out as no.1 on the UK Albums Chart in 2022 and even gained recognition on the Irish Albums Chart and Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart.

The band has been praised for their vulnerable and melodic style with Lorde and Jack White even considering themselves avid fans. The duo is set to support Harry Styles on his Love on Tour tour for 2023 and are nominated for Best New Artist along with four other nominations at the Grammys this year.

Omar Apollo

Omar Apolonio Velasco is a singer/songwriter from the States who goes by the stage name of Omar Apollo. Since Warner Records signed a record deal with the singer, Apollo’s debut album, Ivory, has been praised for the artist’s impressive vocal performance and its Contemporary R&B twist fused with traditional pop sounds. The album also features Apollo’s popular hit “Evergreen,” a tender love ballad that went viral on TikTok as a result of its emotional bridge – it also earned the artist his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Apollo says the song’s lyrics served as a self-affirmation that helped him in getting past heartbreak.

Apollo sings in both English and Spanish and has earned himself a nomination for Best New Artist at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this year.

DOMi and JD BECK

An unlikely pair from two different sides of the world, DOMi & JD BECK are the internet’s most hyped jazz duo consisting of keyboardist, Domi Louna, from France, and drummer, JD Beck, from the USA. The pair met back in 2018 and have since worked with a number of artists over the years including Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Thundercat, and more. The duo’s music is humorous and fun, with playful tempos, time signatures and even sneaking extra beats into bridges.

The duo released their first single, “Smile”, and their debut album, “Not Tight”, in 2022. Alongside being nominated for Best New Artist, the duo has also been nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for their album, “Not Tight”.

Muni Long

If you’ve heard the viral hit, “Hrs and Hrs”, on TikTok, chances are you’ve come across artist Muni Long, without even realising it.

Priscilla Renea Hamilton, known by her stage name Muni Long, is an American singer/songwriter. The artist released her debut solo album, “Jukebox”, in 2009 under her birth name with Capitol Records. She then spent the following decade co-writing hits for other artists including the singles “California King Bed” by Rihanna, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, and the global hit “Timber” by Pitbull featuring Kesha. Muni returned to her solo career in 2018 with her hit single, “Hrs and Hrs” (released in 2021) which gained viral recognition for its swoon-worthy bass and R&B ballad style. In addition to a nomination for Best New Artist, Muni has also received three other Grammy nominations including Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

Tobe Nwigwe

Tobechukwu Dubem “Tobe” is an American rapper, singer, and actor who is best known for his dedication to posting an original song and video every Sunday across social media since August 2016. Many fans will recognise Nwigwe from the Netflix television series Mo, an American-comedy drama.

In 2020, Nwigwe went viral across various social platforms for his song “I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)”. The singer stated how God gave him the vision to do the song as a public service announcement in response to her tragic passing. The artist also performed his singles, “Try Jesus” and “Eat” at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2020. “Try Jesus” is one of his greatest successes, coming in at No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales chart.

Conclusion

There are many new artists emerging at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this year, but who will strike gold with the Best New Artist award? Tune in to find out. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcasted on the CBS Television Network on February 5, 2023, with host, Trevor Noah.