Benue govt pays N400m bursary to students

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State government says it has paid out over N400 million as bursary and scholarship to students of the state since the inception of the present administration.

The Executive Secretary of the State’s Scholarship Board, Dr. Isaac Igbe who made this known on Monday said over 12,000 students had also benefited from the yearly scholarship.

Dr. Igbe who debunked allegations by Comrade Yoosu Skyt who claimed to be the Universal President of the National Union of Benue State Students, NUBESS, that Benue students were being owed backlog of bursary, said the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration had done so much for Benue students and prioritised their welfare “far more than what any other government did in the past.”

According to him, “this government has paid bursary to Benue students seven times and this came after the government slashed the application fees and also ensure 100 percent increment in the bursary allowance.

“Before the coming of this government, students were receiving N5,000 as the regular scholarship but that was increased to N10,000. The application fee which was N1,200 was equally slashed to N500.”

The Executive Secretary who acknowledged that the outbreak of COVID-19 and economic recession effected the activities of the board due to paucity of funds said the government had not failed in its commitment to the welfare of Benue students.

He said the board was already putting measures in place to pay bursary to students stressing that the efforts of the government must be appreciated by all and not be twisted for political reasons.

Also, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Saawuan Tarnongo said “we are in political times so you can expect such allegations from any student who has made himself available to be used by politicians. The allegation that the government was not paying scholarship was obviously false and baseless.”

Meanwhile, the President of NUBESS whose election last December was said to have been monitored by relevant security agencies, Comrade Jennifer Ornguga dismissed the allegation and Comrade Skyt’s claim that he was the factional leader of NUBESS.

She said, “we have no faction in NUBESS because I was elected by popular votes of Benue students and my election was acknowledged by all the relevant bodies.

“So Skyt did not speak for Benue students because he does not lead any of them and he did not speak for my leadership.”

Skyt had in the said statement stated among others that his faction of NUBESS passed a vote of no confidence on the present administration in the state for not paying students’ bursary.