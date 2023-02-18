Benue govt earmarks N381m for re-turfing, rehabilitation of stadiums

Aper Aku Stadium

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has approved the sum of N381 million for the rehabilitation of the playing turf of Aper Aku Stadium and facelift of the stadium and rehabilitation of the old MarCarthy Stadium both in Makurdi.

It will be recalled that the playing turf of Aper Aku stadium has been in a bad state which compelled the Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi to take their home matches to Jos, the Plateau State capital after the stadium failed to meet the standard set by the management of the Nigeria Premier League.

Worried by the security risk involved in the players and management of the club travelling to Jos for their league matches, the state government approved the re-turfing of the playing pitch to meet international standard.

The State government took the decision at an emergency State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi.

The State Commissioner for Information Mr. Michael Inalegwu who made this known to newsmen said “the sum of N243million has been earmarked for renovation of the playing turf at the stadium.”

“We also agreed to give a face lift to other facilities and structures at the Aper Aku stadium. So, we had two way contractual obligations; one to Momimichelle Sporting Facitly Construction Ltd., which laid the astro turf and so was chosen because of their expertise.

“For the other renovation on the Stadium which will be done by direct labor, the sum of N65million was approved for the Ministry of Youths and Sports. This is to cut cost.

“For the complete renovation of the MarCarthy Stadium to make provision for offices for the club officials, accommodation for players, the Council approved N73million. We are giving the contractors not less than two and half months to finish work on the playing turf. So, whatever is the case between now and April, the whole work should have been completed,” he said.