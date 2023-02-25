Home » 2023 elections » Benue Gov Ortom flaunts ballot paper after ‘voting’ for Obi
2023 elections

February 25, 2023

Benue Gov Ortom flaunts ballot paper after ‘voting’ for Obi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom on Saturday flaunted his ballot paper after casting his vote.

Images from the video of the Governor voting revealed that he voted for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.