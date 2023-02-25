Benue Gov Ortom flaunts ballot paper after ‘voting’ for Obi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom on Saturday flaunted his ballot paper after casting his vote.
Images from the video of the Governor voting revealed that he voted for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
February 25, 2023
