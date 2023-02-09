Ben Akponine-Samuel is in love with a hearthbreaker

Journalist and prolific writer, Ben Akponine-Samuel is having his new novel In Love With A Heartbreaker released in the UK on February 14. The book which is the author’s first foreign published is published by a Durham, UK publishing firm, Tamarind Hill Press.

According to the author, In Love With A Heartbreaker is the best story he has yet written. “The plot, storyline and the plenty of suspense and intrigues stand this particular effort out and I truly believe that the readers will find it an absolute delight.”

Akponine-Samuel who is an adjunct lecturer at Yaba College of Technology revealed that he had conceived the story and indeed developed it as far back as 2003 but he did not progress with the story until after seventeen years and many writings along the way that he finally sat to write the book. According to him, the covid-19 lockdown afforded him the time to write the 34-chapter romance fiction.

The author who has written hundreds of storybook for children and young adults described In Love With A Heartbreaker as not the regular romance novel. “It’s not just about love but so much of the intrigues of life and the human culture. It promises to be an extreme delight.”

On his choice of publishing with a foreign publisher, the former editor of the now rested Hearts magazine said he wanted to take his writing to the global stage.