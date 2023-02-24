Bellerin faces his former side Arsenal in UEL knockout stage

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Former Arsenal wingback, Hector Bellerin, will face his former side as Sporting CP plays against English Premier League leaders in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on March 9.

Manchester United will also make a return to Spain to face Real Betis following their win against La Liga giants, Barcelona.

The fixtures were revealed following the draws that took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday.

In the draw, Jose Mourinho’s side, Roma also will also travel to Spain to face Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A club, Juventus look to upset SC Freiburg who are currently contestants for the Bundesliga title.

The other ties in the UEL are Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise, Sevilla vs Fenerbahce, Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros and Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord.