Before you finally cast your vote

By Donald Ude

OVER the past couple of months, I have watched with keen interest the fierce competition, politicking, and intrigues surrounding the February 25 election. In many ways, I think there is something positive about the fact that people presenting themselves for political offices now realise that it is not a walk in the park. Though the bickering and mutual recrimination keep the political atmosphere charged, it is a sign that our democracy has noticeably grown, nevertheless. There is now heightened awareness among the political class that the masses count and may only be ignored at one’s own peril.

The Nigerian masses have suddenly realised that they have a great weapon: the PVC. And the recent technical and logistical moves by INEC have increased the electorate’s faith in the system and empowered them even more. We must give Nigeria some credit for this. For all practical purposes, it has turned out to be a three-horse race (or a four-horse race, if you like). We’ve moved on from the age-old dilemma of having to choose between two evils, namely, the devil and the deep blue sea. We now have some formidable alternatives beyond the APC and PDP. Again, kudosto Nigeria!

In what follows, I shall make a few remarks that might help the reader make a more informed choice, especially when it comes to the presidential election. I shall also make a few observations about the three frontline candidates—Mr. A, Mr. B, and Mr. C—from the standpoint of a detached diaspora observer. Some of the remarks and observations have been made by one commentator or another, but they still need to be made for the sake of emphasis. To create the sense of a personal appeal, I shall be addressing the reader directly in the second person singular, using “you,” “dear Nigerian,” and “dear voter” interchangeably. First of all, as you cast your vote, dear Nigerian, make efforts to set aside primordial (ethnic) sentiments. Consider that you do not pay less for a cup of rice or a cup of garri because of your location. Kidnappers, bandits, and armed robbers will not spare you because of your tribal markings. You won’t be spared accidents due to poorly managed public roads because you are the president’s kinsman or kinswoman. Learn some lessons from the hardship of the past eight years. Consider that a good number of those who shouted “Sai Baba” the loudest, on account of some primordial sentiments, are now dead, their deaths being directly or indirectly linked to the overall horrifying situation Nigerians find themselves in under “Baba”.

Those still alive have now been silenced by hunger and exhaustion. If you do not see the connection between your present situation and the “Baba” you chose eight years ago, you are either pretending or downright foolish, for the buck ultimately stops at Baba’s table. The point is that the choice you make at that very moment you cast your vote may define your life and fate for the next several years. Second, and closely related, you must obey your conscience. The conscience is the voice of the Holy Spirit in each of us, irrespective of religion.

You have listened to the candidates and their promises. There must be one that appeals to you the most. Even if none of the contestants is worthy of your vote, perhaps there is one that you consider less unworthy, something of a lesser evil. That ‘lesser evil’ might be the one your conscience is pointing at. The candidate might belong to the lesser-known parties without ‘structure’. Do not say that your vote won’t improve his/her fortunes. Conscience demands that you vote for him/her, anyway. Do not buy into the blackmailing tactics of the so-called ‘major parties’ who keep telling you that your votes may not count. Your votes will count! Casting your vote for your best candidate is a firm statement that you want a better Nigeria. Heaven will be your witness. By casting your vote, you will have done your part; God will complete the job.

But do not allow monetary inducements to make you disobey your conscience. If you can, reject the money! Anyone who buys your vote with, say N5000, believes that he does not owe you anything for the next four years. He has ‘settled’ you, as it were. And, frankly, you have lost your right to complain if he begins to torment us with bad governance.

Even if you are not disciplined enough to resist the offer, you may accept it and still vote your conscience. That may not be the path of honour, but it is less dishonorable. Thirdly, at the moment you are about to cast your vote, see yourself at the crossroads of history, a history that may make or mar you and your generation.

Consider your future and those of your children and grandchildren. Even if you are so selfish that you only think of yourself and your present life, how would you feel if, in the afterlife, you were offered a glimpse of your children/grandchildren being slaughtered like cows or dying of starvation? Even if politics have given your children a significant advantage at this time, can you guarantee that those advantages will continue after your death? Kidnapping, banditry, and general insecurity, which result from bad governance, will surely kill them prematurely. In short, ask yourself what kind of Nigeria you want your vote to give birth to.

Fourth, imagine you are the CEO of Company Nigeria, about to hire a manager for a bankrupt and heavily indebted company. Nigeria’s very survival is at stake, and it is heavily dependent on the decision you make right now. Would you choose a corrupt manager who will loot the leftover resources to fund his lavish lifestyle, or would you choose a shrewd and thrifty manager? Meanwhile, some of the applicants invited for the interview have consistently dodged the interview, and on the only occasion they have come close to answering some relevant questions, they brought some ‘mercenaries’ to speak for them. Take note of this, dear Nigerian. On this note, I shall finally make a few observations about the three major candidates for the job: Mr. A, Mr. B, and Mr. C. It is your task to ascertain and possibly verify if what has been said about each of them, positive or negative, is anything to go by. The decision as to whom to vote for remains ultimately yours, dear voter.

Let’s begin with Mr. A. Until recently, Mr. A had not been known to play divisive politics, having occupied one of the most exalted offices in the country. But things changed, when he was caught telling people from his part of the country to vote only for someone from that part of the country. Had he been pretending all along? Your guess is as good as mine. However, the greatest challenge to his candidacy is not that gaffe (however you look at it). His greatest challenge is that his name has become somewhat synonymous with corruption, all related to the illicit sale of national assets and many other dubious antecedents.

No doubt, most Nigerian politicians would have faced the firing squad in China or would have been serving prison terms in Western countries. But Mr. A seems to carry the tag of corruption; even his fellow corrupt politicians sanctimoniously call him corrupt. He is not known to be disrespectful to the Nigerian masses, though he has not appeared at any of the town hall meetings. Because of his limited educational background, he lacks eloquence and must rely on spokespersons to communicate his ideas and promises. But he is an ambitious “moneybag” politician who could spend a fortune to buy support, votes, and political leverage.

Dr. Ude, a researcher, wrote from Leuven,Belgium, via: [email protected]