Caroline Danjuma

By Benjamin Njoku

Delectable actress Carolyna Hutchings, formerly known as Caroline Danjuma is currently preoccupied with how to support the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress,AAC, in Akwa Ibom State, Iboro Otu to win the governorship election in the state as his running-mate.

Apart from this, nothing else seems to matter to the mother of two.

Recall that the beautiful actress was one of the favourite actresses of the Showmax’s television series “The Real Housewives of Lagos.” While the interesting series lasted, Hutchings and fashion icon, Toyin Lawani engaged in a dirty fight that saw them spilling their secrets on social media. She also had issues with actress Iyabo Ojo, as one of the stars of the series. But notwithstanding the odds, the mother of two was the favourite of many viewers of the sitcom. Meanwhile, it was not surprising during the week, when one of her fans expressed how she has been missing her features in the series.

“ I said it after the show I ain’t coming back to RHOL . I have a lot to focus on and I wish them the best. Not what I want to be a part of .. ,” she responded.

Her response, however, put to rest speculations that she might feature in the TV series again, which focuses on the affluent lifestyles of Lagos socialites, starring six women including Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Adeyemi-Trimmer, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeja, Chioma Ikokwu and Carolyna Hutchings.