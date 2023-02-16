BeautybyAD is all about values, culture, says CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s leading cosmetics brands, BeautybyAD, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi famously known as Diiadem has iterated that the brand is much more than a beauty brand, affirming that it is also about values and culture.

“ We are not just a cosmetics brand, but a much bigger brand with far-reaching values and culture. We are leading in diversity and inclusion and building confidence. BeautybyAD is for all races, both sexes and all ages. While we go about the primary business of making everyone beautiful, we are mindful of compensations and benefits to our customers, just as we take cognizance of work/life balance, thus making sure that all involved with the brand are fairly treated. That is why we have a dedicated staff and a satisfied retinue of customers,” says the CEO, Diiadem.

Speaking further in an interview with VANGUARD, the CEO restates the objectives of the company enshrouded in their corporate constitution that guides the focus and operational impetus of the brand.

“BeautybyAD’s mission is to ensure that all races, ages and sexes all over the world, no matter the skin type and undertones, can enjoy affordable luxury while seeking to be essential to them by providing innovative and quality products to cater to all beauty needs, locally and across the borders.

The vision is to be a trendsetter that inspires people that are passionate about everything beauty and to become the first choice of end users and as well as professionals,” she says.

A year ago, BeautybyAD moved to its flagship store, when the brand celebrated its 5th year anniversary. According to the CEO, the brand has grown globally, having distributors all over the world in Canada, USA, Europe and other parts of the world.

The brand also has been able to sign its first brand ambassador.

“I will say on a scale of one to hundred ,we are 98 in terms of growth and brand visibility. I believe we are among the first five makeup brands in Nigeria right now.”

The CEO also avers that her brand is not only about promoting beauty among all genders but also about creating capacity to inspire and empower aspiring young girls who want to take up a career in modeling..