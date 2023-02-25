Bayelsa: INEC reschedules elections in 141 polling units for Sunday

.

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa,YENAGOA

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has rescheduled elections in 141 polling units spread across four registration centres in Yenagoa Local Government Area for tomorrow (Sunday).

According to the Commission, elections could not hold in the said polling units because the process was disrupted.

However, it could be recalled that there were widespread protests by eligible voters in the state capital and affected units following the shortage of ballot papers and the non-availability of INEC staff.

In a statement signed by the Head Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, said voting will begin from 10 am to 4 pm in Epie 1, Epie 2, Gbarain 2, and Okordia registration centres.

He said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, wish to inform the good people of Bayelsa State especially the voters and stakeholders of Yenagoa Local Government Area the conduct of elections in registration areas: Epie 1(47 units), Epie 2 (64 units), Gbarain II(17 units), and Okordia (13 units).

“Elections could not hold on 25th February 2023, as earlier scheduled because the process was disrupted.

The Commissioner has rescheduled the elections for 26th February 2023. The voting time is from 10 am to 4 pm.

“All eligible voters, party agents, observers, media, and other stakeholders should take note and participate in the exercise.

“The commission regrets the situation that the postponement and has put in place adequate measures to ensure the safety of officials and electorates in the affected Registration Areas.”