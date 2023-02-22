Bayelsa guber: Ijaw youths purchase APC form for Daumiebi

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

AHEAD of the Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled to hold in November this year, a coalition of Ijaw youths under the umbrella of New Bayelsa Movement, have purchased the All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial form for a real estate magnet and chieftain of the party in the state, Chief Festus Daumiebi.

The youths who marched in their numbers along major roads in the state capital, presented the nomination form to Daumiebi at his residence in Opolo suburb of Yenagoa the state capital yesterday.

The form was presented by a former Chairman of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Jonathan Lokpobiri on behalf of the youths.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Daumiebi said he is overwhelmed by the sacrifice and support of the youths in making efforts to demand he joins the guber race, adding that it will be wicked and devilish of him to reject the call.

He called on the leadership of the party to do the right thing and should not take the actions of youths for granted a if the party must reclaimed their mandate in the state

His words: “I am overwhelmed. That is to say that I am short of words to express my indepth gratitude, first of all to God almighty and to the youths of Bayelsa State. Few hours ago, I was on my way to Port Harcourt when I got a call that the youths of Bayelsa State has put resources together, not minding the economic situation to purchase the gubernatorial form of my party the All Progressives Congress, APC, for me to run for the governorship of Bayelsa State.

“I understand your pains, I am one of you, I have lived with you in this state so I know exactly what is has happening to you and Bayelsa State. I would be wicked and devilish for me to disappoint you.

“Today you have come in your numbers to call on me that you are tired of the suffering, underdevelopment, and marginalization by a section of people who called themselves our leaders, that does not represent or acknowledge our presence as young people.

“You know that our collective future is in jeopardy and you want me to contest this election, I have prayed to God this minute as I am talking to you and God has given me the go ahead to accept your call and by the grace of God

“My promise to the youths and the people of Bayelsa State irrespective of political divide because here I see members of all political parties, that is to say this is a non partisan movement and by the grace of God when we are elected, we will not run a government of political party by a government of Bayelsa State people.”

On his relationship with former Governor Timipre Sylva and former governor elect, all aspirants, he said they remain his political leaders, allies and friends.

“Sylva is my leader and undisputed leader of APC in Bayelsa State and David Lyon is my elder brother and friend and I can tell you that not even politics can separate this family but for the purpose of these forms that the youths of Bayelsa State have purchase with their resources, they know that know is to encourage a young man who has been with this party since 2014 and have served committedly.

“The youths of Bayelsa State has made a statement today, so it is left for the national leadership of the APC to do what is right if we must reclaimed Bayelsa State.”

Earlier the spokesman of the youths and former Chairman of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Jonathan Lokpobiri, said it is time youths to take political action and take their collective destiny into their hands, adding that they are clamouring for Daumiebi because he his young and made a name for himself.

He said: “As a people, this is the right time for the young people of this country to take political action. Today, we are at the moment of making another political history in Bayelsa State, this time we will not allow political leaders to make decisions for the youths without youths taking direct steps in changing their destiny.

“As a people, we have decided that we must come together as young people, forge one common front picking one of us to steer this ship of leadership of this state. This time we have decided young people to a political action by procuring the APC gubernatorial form for Chief Festus Daumiebi that he must take the opportunity of this clarion call we have called and demand for him to contest the APC gubernatorial primaries.

“This New Bayelsa Movement, is a bipartisan movement because the suffering and anguish we bear today does not know any political party, we are humans and our sufferings are the same.”