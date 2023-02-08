Banks, ATM points shut in Ogun after protest

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

All Commercial banks in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday shut down following the Tuesday protests, when some banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) were destroyed.

Investigation by Vanguard revealed that banks in Lalubu, Sapon, Panseke and Ibara areas of the state capital, revealed that all the banks were under lock and key while their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were also not functioning.

Many of the banks ATMs were attacked and vandalized by the protesters on Tuesday, forcing some staffers to flee through the back exit for safety.

Armed security operatives were also sighted manning the banks, to secure them, having received the fiercest of attacks by youths protesting the cash and fuel scarcity in the society

Our Correspondent gathered that, there was an emergency meeting of regional heads and managers of banks in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening, where banks were directed not to open for business on Wednesday

A terse statement obtained by Vanguard in Abeokuta read, “we thank God for the safety of lives despite the unsavory events of the last few days. Trust we are all keeping safe in these trying times for us as citizens and especially as professionals”.

“An emergency meeting of regional heads and managers of banks in Abeokuta was summoned this evening and the following resolutions were passed: no branch operation tomorrow, no ATM, no cash shipment to branches outside Abeokuta as they are expected to shut down( it will be equally unsafe to embark on such), no skeletal services”.

“MFBs and staff to be informed”.

“Members are to watch out as event unfolds all through the day before our proposed 7pm meeting”.