Bandits disguise as thugs, kidnap PDP Ward Chairman, Community Leader

.

By Ibrahim.Hassan,Kaduna

Bandits who disguised as political thugs have kidnapped a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairman and a community leader at Danmahawayi village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

According to a native of the area, ” when the bandits came at about 11 pm on Sunday, they picked Alhaji Bala Alhassan Marafa, PDP chairman of Dan Mahawayi Ward and Suleiman Isiyaku Mai siga, a trader.”

‘We thought they were part of the campaign trail that had toured the area because it was when the two kidnapped victims returned from the campaign, that the bandits immediately picked them. This is the first time anybody would be kidnapped in the Dan Mahawayi community,” he said.

“The bandits have been coming to the Mai Shayi( tea seller) in the village but had never done such a thing in the village until now,” he added.

There was no reaction to the incident as at press time, as calls to the Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) DSP Muhammed Jalige could not get through.