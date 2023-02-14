Bamidele Omosehin Foundation celebrates founder on birthday

Bamidele Omosehin Foundation has described birthday as one out of the other days in a year every man looks up to as it conotes another page, chapter and level of new beginning.

Bamidele Omosehin Foundation, the charity body founded and funded solely by Mr. Bamidele Omosehin, has intervened at critical times and moments in the lives of all categories of the needy in Ikale land including the orphans, widows and students from poor homes.

Since it started over 2years ago, the foundation has so far touched directly the lives of over one thousand people. The foundation amongst other things has succeeded in giving out food palliatives during COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, payment of medical bills to the sick and provision of wheel chairs and crushes to the disables, payment of West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for indigent students of public secondary schools in Ondo State. The foundation has also organised medical fare/outreach and health walk.The foundation also distributed textbooks and educational materials to 22 public secondary schools in Ondo State and donation of cash gifts to indigent widows just to mention few.

In promoting sports and grassroots development, the diehard football enthusiast, during Christmas season organises Bamidele Omosehin Foundation football tournament to showcase talents from the grassroots and give necessary support in actualizing their dreams. Omosehin is genuinely passionate about helping the needy Nigerian and schemes are put in place to attend to these requests and complaints from time to time.

As a business mogul,Mr. Bamidele Omosehin establishment drive has no bound across Europe, America, and Africa continent

While sharing his thoughts on his birthday celebration, he attributed his life’s journey and achievements so far to God’s Grace.

“Whenever i remembered where i started from, particularly my humble background, the hustling, challenges along the ladder to where i am now, the blessings and elevation were only made possible through resilient, dedication to hard work and ultimately, the divine grace of God. This has over the years be the driven force behind my passion to always give back to the society and put smiles on the faces of the people.

February 14th of every year is a significant day, because it afford me to reflect on my yesterday, today and tomorrow . The urge to lessen the burdens of the less privileged is unquenchable .I always feel proud on this day to see that our targets to alleviate the sufferings of our people through Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF) is yielding success”, Bamidele said.

Bamidele however assured the people of Ondo state of his continuous supports and critical interventions to help pursue their goals and live a better life.

Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.1 Thessalonians 5:16-18