Azpilicueta leaves hospital

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Spanish fullback, Cesar Azpilicueta, has been discharged from the hospital after treatment a head injury he sustained in Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

The Blues skipper was taken off after he received a high boot from Southampton’s forward, Sekou Mara.

Azpilicueta’s injury was deemed serious as of Saturday when he was given an oxygen tank after he suffered concussion.

The 33-year-old sent a thank-you message to everyone who supported him, stating he is alright in a tweet.

“My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident,” he tweeted.

“From the Chelsea medical team to teammates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!” he ended.

The London club also released a statement on his well-being, confirming that he was released from the hospital and that they were monitoring his recovery and will release a date for his return.

“Following a concussion injury sustained during Saturday’s game against Southampton, César Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well at Cobham.

“The club’s medical team is closely monitoring César’s condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety.

“César observed training today before he starts working towards returning to the pitch.”

Azpilicueta might not be available for the Graham Potter side ahead of the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur weekend.